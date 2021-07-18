Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSTRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTRU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,407,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,973,000.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

