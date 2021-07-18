Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 457,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.