Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $249,000 Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TZPSU opened at $10.00 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.