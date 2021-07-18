Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PACXU opened at $10.32 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

