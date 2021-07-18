Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $7,644,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $4,032,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $2,016,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,420,000.

OTCMKTS VCKAU opened at $10.21 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

