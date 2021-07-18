Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $408,000 Investment in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCADU opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

