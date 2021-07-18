Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 80,000 Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $921,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,006,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $20,176,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $943,000.

EPHYU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

