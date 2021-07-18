Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKIU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

