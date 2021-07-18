Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Lawrence Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

