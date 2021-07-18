Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

Shares of OVV opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.51.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.26%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

