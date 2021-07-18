Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $50.49 on Friday. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $5,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

