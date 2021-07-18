Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Raised to C$3.20 at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.20 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

OSI stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osino Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

