ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86. ORIX has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ORIX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

