ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ORIC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

