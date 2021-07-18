O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $20,001,411.36 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $20,001,411.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $602.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.