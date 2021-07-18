OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0158

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $193,295.72 and approximately $82,245.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00102708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00146823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,464.86 or 1.00209010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.