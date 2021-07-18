OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OptimumBank by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 101,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,875. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

