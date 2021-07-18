Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

TREE opened at $184.73 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.54.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. On average, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,000.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

