Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$105.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

ONEX opened at C$90.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.08. Onex has a 52-week low of C$56.12 and a 52-week high of C$93.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

