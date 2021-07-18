OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $76,440.00.

Mitchell W. Legler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.33. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 19.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

