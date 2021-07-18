One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.80

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $612.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

