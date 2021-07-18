One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 21st

One Equity Partners Open Water I’s (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. One Equity Partners Open Water I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $10.01 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPWU. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

