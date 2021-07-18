Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of OLMA opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,921,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

