Oikos Hits Market Capitalization of $775,483.62 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Oikos has a total market cap of $775,483.62 and $3,123.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00104731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00147584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,725.62 or 1.00234748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 180,472,157 coins and its circulating supply is 160,197,093 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.