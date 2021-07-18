Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post $5.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $22.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,512,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,829,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.