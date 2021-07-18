Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Up to $90.87

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.87, but opened at $93.71. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

