NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $702.22. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $391.08 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.37.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.