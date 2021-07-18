Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

