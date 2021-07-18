Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NKG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 5,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

