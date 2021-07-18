Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 71,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,515. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

