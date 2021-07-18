Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $46.16 Million Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $46,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

