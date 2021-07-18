Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.47 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Amedisys worth $45,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.09 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.16.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 1,731 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $502,024.62. Insiders have sold a total of 5,206 shares of company stock worth $1,402,347 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.