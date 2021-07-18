Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of TTM Technologies worth $41,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.85 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

