Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 159,118 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,156,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.28 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

