Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 83,242 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $42,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $942,034.79. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

