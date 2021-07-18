Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 202,089 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $47,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,270,000 after buying an additional 84,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBT opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,347,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

