NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Critical Contrast

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 3.14 -$37.15 million $1.23 52.00 Liquidia $740,000.00 174.87 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.41

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -4.70% 6.47% 2.26% Liquidia N/A -146.07% -85.59%

Volatility and Risk

NuVasive has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NuVasive and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 5 6 0 2.42 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

NuVasive presently has a consensus price target of $67.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Liquidia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than NuVasive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone. The company also offers reline fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment; integrated global alignment platform consisting of Bendini spinal rod bending system that assists with manual rod manipulation for spinal fixation; Lessray that is an image enhancement platform designed to reduce radiation exposure in the operating room, as well as Pulse, which integrates multiple enabling technologies to enhance workflow, reduce variability, and increase the reproducibility of surgical outcomes; and various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process. In addition, it provides MAGEC, a spinal bracing and distraction system, Precice limb lengthening system, and various other products for treating specialized orthopedic procedures; onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries; and cervical artificial disc technology for cervical total disc replacement procedures. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also distributes generic treprostinil injection in the United States. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

