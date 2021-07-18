Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

