NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

