NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Boosted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up about 2.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 1,770,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.81.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

