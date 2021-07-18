Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan Acquires 10,000 Shares

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $255,900.00.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $204.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

