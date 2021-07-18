Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 2,142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,998.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

