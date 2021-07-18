Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,819 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 34,265 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fossil Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,791,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $445,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOSL opened at $12.00 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $624.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

