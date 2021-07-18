Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,701 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of The Lovesac worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

LOVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 69,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $5,596,659.76. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,574 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,300 in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

