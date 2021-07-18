Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.06 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

