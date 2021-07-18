Northern Trust Corp Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTR. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PTR stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

