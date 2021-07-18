Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,926 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 128,926 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.