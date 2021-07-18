Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,394,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.