Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,011,800.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. 656,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

