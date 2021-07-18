Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,011,800.00 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. 656,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
