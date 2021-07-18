Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $113.15. The stock had a trading volume of 656,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,811. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.